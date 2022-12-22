Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $144.60

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

VOD stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

