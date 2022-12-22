Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):

12/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.

12/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

10/31/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,065,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

