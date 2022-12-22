Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):
- 12/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.
- 12/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/14/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.
- 10/31/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/31/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00.
NYSE:LYB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,065,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
