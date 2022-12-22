Analyzing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13% Global Blue Group -35.29% N/A -7.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.25 -$419.77 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $146.41 million 4.63 -$110.71 million ($0.40) -9.38

This table compares Iris Energy and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iris Energy and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.51, suggesting a potential upside of 535.26%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

