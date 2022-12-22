Andrew Livingston Purchases 27 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($185.97).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 29 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £146.45 ($177.90).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 567.20 ($6.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 588.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.86. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.60 ($11.49).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Howden Joinery Group

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.02) to GBX 580 ($7.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.38) to GBX 800 ($9.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.48) to GBX 620 ($7.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.25 ($9.31).

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.