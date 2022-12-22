Andrew Livingston Purchases 27 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($185.97).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 29 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £146.45 ($177.90).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 567.20 ($6.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 588.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.86. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.60 ($11.49).
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
