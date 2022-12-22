Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $168.82 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $168.82 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01749233 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $10,729,717.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

