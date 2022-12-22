Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,365.90 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and $40,365.90 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,228.40 or 0.07298679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $845.30 or 0.05022490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00498102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.06 or 0.29512798 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.