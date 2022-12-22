ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 3.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Stock Down 3.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,216. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.