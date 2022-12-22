Antonio Bossi Acquires 188,679 Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi purchased 188,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,528.27 ($29,796.25).
Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance
LON PPS remained flat at GBX 13.25 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,499. The stock has a market cap of £205.64 million and a PE ratio of 55.21. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.84.
About Proton Motor Power Systems
