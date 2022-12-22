Antonio Bossi Acquires 188,679 Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi purchased 188,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,528.27 ($29,796.25).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

LON PPS remained flat at GBX 13.25 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,499. The stock has a market cap of £205.64 million and a PE ratio of 55.21. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.84.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar battery storage products; and solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

