Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.11

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

