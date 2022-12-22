Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE APO opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

