Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 1.7%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 1,114,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,695,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The company has a market cap of £37.69 million and a PE ratio of 310.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.32.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

