Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Arca Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Arca Continental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMBVF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.