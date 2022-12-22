Ardor Price Hits $0.0694 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and approximately $41.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070281 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053425 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007824 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022120 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
