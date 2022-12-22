ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 146,974 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,775,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 908 Devices worth $62,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity at 908 Devices
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
