ARK Investment Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,797 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.73% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 744,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 538,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.