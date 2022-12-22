ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,254,195 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 3.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.76% of Twilio worth $471,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $3,129,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 172.1% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 56.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $569,827 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

