ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 5.29% of Schrödinger worth $94,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 721,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

