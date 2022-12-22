ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,910,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,319 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 2.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.74% of Robinhood Markets worth $332,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,743,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,986,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,480 shares of company stock worth $2,445,504. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

