ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 22,551 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $31,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.