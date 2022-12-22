ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 236,912 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,912 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $20,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 69.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NU by 197.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

