ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 631,294 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,294 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 9.50% of Quantum-Si worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum-Si by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 2,134,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $2,945,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Quantum-Si by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,084,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quantum-Si by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 609,737 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum-Si by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 261,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

QSI stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

