ASD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, ASD has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $40.44 million and $1.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

