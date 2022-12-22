Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Up 8.9 %
NYSE AINC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $21.74.
Ashford Company Profile
