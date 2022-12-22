Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE AINC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

