AT&T’s (T) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their underperform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

