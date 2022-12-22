Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $32.44

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $33.12. Autohome shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

