Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $32.44

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $33.12. Autohome shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.
Autohome Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autohome (ATHM)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.