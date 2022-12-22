Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 1,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,764. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

