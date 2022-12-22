Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 971 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,234 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 370,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 362,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556,198. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

