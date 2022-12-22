Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.31, for a total transaction of 10,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,348,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting 5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,171. The company has a market capitalization of $175.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.38. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.82 and a twelve month high of 18.90.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 21.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.