Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and $2.24 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00013047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

