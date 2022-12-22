Balancer Price Hits $5.55 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00032918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $255.84 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,207,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,112,474 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
