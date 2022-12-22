Balentine LLC Invests $690.04 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,497,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,043,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 26.2% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

