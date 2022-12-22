Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 32,441 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
