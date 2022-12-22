Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 207,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,720,824. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $258.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

