Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 502,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.