Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Shares Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Banner Acquisition accounts for 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Banner Acquisition were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNR. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 692,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914. Banner Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Banner Acquisition Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

