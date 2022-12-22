Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after buying an additional 1,081,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.