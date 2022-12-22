Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.41 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 274,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.