Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.94 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

