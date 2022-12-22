Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.80 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $539.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.36 and its 200-day moving average is $542.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

