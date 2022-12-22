Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 53.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $241.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

