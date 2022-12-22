Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.6% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

NYSE:NOW opened at $391.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.87, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.