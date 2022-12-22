Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

