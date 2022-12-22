Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $268.92 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

