Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,081 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

