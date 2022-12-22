Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,703 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

