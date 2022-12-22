Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 500 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

