Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,046 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

