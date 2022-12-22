Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
BRN opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38.
Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Read More
