Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

