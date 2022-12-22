Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 14,581 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $70,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 43,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

