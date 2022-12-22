Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 5,839 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $60,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 123,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.44. 159,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,894. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

